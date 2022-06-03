HARLINGEN, Texas (ValleyCentral) – A Pennsylvania woman is facing felony charges after trespassing into the SpaceX Stargate Facility.

Nivea Rose Parker, 20, of Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania is facing a 3rd-degree Felony charge and several Class A Misdemeanors after entering the Stargate Facility without consent, according to a press release from Cameron County Sheriff Eric Garza.

Cameron County Sheriff’s Deputies responded to a call in reference to a trespasser at the Stargate Facility on Wednesday, June 1, 2022.

SpaceX security told deputies that a female was “roaming around the fifth floor of the High Bay #1 building.”

The female, who was later identified as Parker, had stated that she “was an employee of SpaceX and wanted to speak to Elon Musk,” according to the press release.

A preliminary investigation revealed Parker was not an employee and had entered the premises around 5:30 pm.

After deputies conducted the investigation, Parker attempted to evade detention on foot but was captured on the property.

She is facing a 3rd Degree Felony for assault on a public servant, and Class A Misdemeanors for criminal trespassing, resisting arrest, and evading arrest detention.

Parker was transported to the Carrizales-Rucker Detention Center for processing and is pending an arrangement.