Some Miami Valley clinics ahead of schedule with vaccinations, focusing on not wasting doses

DAYTON, Ohio (WDTN) – With the latest Ohio vaccine group, 2B and 1D, 1.2 million more people are now eligible for the vaccine. This includes Ohioans 50 and older.

“As you can imagine its one of our bigger demographics as far as Dayton goes,” Said Dr. Joseph Allen, regional medical director with Premier Health.

But Dr. Allen says he is not worried by the increased number. While the group 2B was supposed to start getting vaccinated on Thursday, March 11 they were able to start vaccinating some in this group on Tuesday and Wednesday.

“We were able to give some of those a little earlier to some of those age groups that were not explicitly set out by Governor Dewine, Dr. Allen said.” “He’s been adamant [that] he doesn’t want us to waste any doses.”

Dr. Allen says so far, they’ve given about 50,000 doses and haven’t wasted one. Dr. Allen says checking back consistently on the website and checking every day for newly opened clinics is the best way to ensure you get your vaccine dose.

Public Health Dayton Montgomery County also said they’ve been successful in giving out doses. For this week and the next, they have 3,000 doses available and are already booked. However, they still have open availability for the minority vaccine clinic on Friday.

For more information on the minority vaccine clinic, click here.

Dan Suffoletto, public information specialist with Public Health Dayton Montgomery County says he foresees that they will be able to meet demand, even as eligibility groups expand.

“As we drop the age group down that means there’s more people eligible, but the good news is more and more vaccine providers are becoming available…and all of us will be getting increased number of doses. So as we go forward, and with the introduction of the Johnson and Johnson vaccine, there will be more and more doses available for everybody,” he said.