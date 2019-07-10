Software issue leads to Ford Focus recall

(CNN) — Ford is recalling thousands of Focus vehicles in North America due to a software issue.

Nearly 58,000 Focus vehicles have been recalled to fix a Powertrain software issue that could cause a deformed fuel tank.

The company says it is not aware of any injuries or crashes associated with the defect.

The issue affects certain 2012 and 2017 Ford Focus vehicles with 2-liter GDI engines, as well as 2013-14 Focus ST vehicles with 2-liter GDI engines.

Grab the FREE WDTN News App for iPhone or Android. Stay up to date with all the local news, weather and sports as well as live newscasts and events as they happen.

Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter for all the latest news, weather and sports.