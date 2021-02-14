Snow starts tonight, major winter storm will make travel very difficult on Monday

MIAMI VALLEY, Ohio (WDTN) – A Winter Storm Warning is in effect from 1 am Monday morning to 1 p.m. Tuesday afternoon.

Snow will be scattered after midnight. Widespread snow will cover the region by 4 a.m.

Travel conditions will quickly deteriorate during the morning commute with 1-2 inches of snow likely by 8 a.m.

Snow showers will become scattered after 8 a.m. We will see a brief break with just isolated showers through the lunch hour. Widespread snow returns by 4 p.m. in the afternoon. Again conditions will quickly deteriorate during the evening commute.

The heaviest snow will fall between 6 p.m. and midnight. Visibility will be very low. Additionally, wind gust will be 20-30 mph in the evening. This will result in blowing snow. The wind must be sustained for 35 mph for 3 hours to be considered a blizzard, so it doesn’t look like we will be quite that blustery.

The heavy snow will continue through midnight. Then the snow will taper off heading into Tuesday morning. Right now I am not expecting falling snow during the morning commute, but 10-15 mph northerly winds may blow what we have around quite a bit. This will work to reduce visibility and blow snow back onto plowed roads.

Overall it looks like 7-10 inches of snow is likely across the Miami Valley with isolated areas seeing 11 inches or more. There’s a low chance some sleet may mix in across Clinton County Monday evening. If this happens snowfall totals will be lower to the SE.