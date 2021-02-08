Snow overnight will accumulate quickly with cold ground temperatures

Top Stories

by:

Posted: / Updated:

A Winter Weather Advisory is issued by the National Weather Service for Montgomery, Greene, Clark, Miami, Preble, Logan, Warren, Butler, and Clinton County in Ohio, and Wayne County Indiana from 4 p.m. this evening to 7 a.m. Tuesday morning.

Surface temperatures are in the mid to upper 30s now and likely to fall into the 20s tonight.

Snow will quickly accumulate. 2-4 inches will be possible.

Driving conditions are expected to be slick with falling snow.

The snow will pick up south of I-70 after 6 p.m. this evening. Snow will then spread NE and continue to fall in the highlighted counties overnight. The snow will become scattered and taper off after 6 a.m.

Copyright 2021 Nexstar Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Weather Headlines

More Weather

Latest Video on WDTN.com

Don't Miss

Interactive Radar

More As Seen on 2 NEWS