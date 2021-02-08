Snow overnight will accumulate quickly with cold ground temperatures

A Winter Weather Advisory is issued by the National Weather Service for Montgomery, Greene, Clark, Miami, Preble, Logan, Warren, Butler, and Clinton County in Ohio, and Wayne County Indiana from 4 p.m. this evening to 7 a.m. Tuesday morning.
Surface temperatures are in the mid to upper 30s now and likely to fall into the 20s tonight.
Snow will quickly accumulate. 2-4 inches will be possible.
Driving conditions are expected to be slick with falling snow.
The snow will pick up south of I-70 after 6 p.m. this evening. Snow will then spread NE and continue to fall in the highlighted counties overnight. The snow will become scattered and taper off after 6 a.m.