Snow overnight will accumulate quickly with cold ground temperatures

A Winter Weather Advisory is issued by the National Weather Service for Montgomery, Greene, Clark, Miami, Preble, Logan, Warren, Butler, and Clinton County in Ohio, and Wayne County Indiana from 4 p.m. this evening to 7 a.m. Tuesday morning.

Confidence has increased that higher snowfall amounts are expected for the I-70 corridor. As a result, the winter weather advisory has been expanded north. If planning to travel this evening or tomorrow morning, check local road conditions before heading out. #ohwx #inwx #kywx pic.twitter.com/LZaoo78Rdk — NWS Wilmington OH (@NWSILN) February 8, 2021

Surface temperatures are in the mid to upper 30s now and likely to fall into the 20s tonight.

Snow will quickly accumulate. 2-4 inches will be possible.

Driving conditions are expected to be slick with falling snow.

The snow will pick up south of I-70 after 6 p.m. this evening. Snow will then spread NE and continue to fall in the highlighted counties overnight. The snow will become scattered and taper off after 6 a.m.