Live Now
11:30 AM Daily Coronavirus Stream

Skydiving, tailgating event announced by Dillon Events Team

Top Stories

by:

Posted: / Updated:
skydiving_257420

DAYTON, Ohio (WDTN) — The Dillin Events Team has designed a new event for the summer featuring a drive-in, tailgate atmosphere with a skydiving performance.

The Freedom Tour 2020 will begin July 31 at several locations across the Dayton region:

  • July 31, Clark Co. Fairgrounds – Tickets on sale July 3
  • Aug. 22, West Carrollton – Tickets on sale July 3
  • Sept. 6, North Pointe, West Chester – Tickets on sale July 10

Additional dates and locations will be announced in the coming weeks. Proceeds from all locations on the tour will benefit local charities, according to organizers.

For information and to purchase tickets go to www.thefreedomtour2020.com.

Grab the FREE WDTN News App from the Apple Store or Google play. Stay up to date with all the local news, weather and sports as well as live newscasts and events as they happen.

news-app-download-apple news-app-download-google-play

Follow Us on Facebook, Twitter and Instagram for all the latest news, weather and sports.

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Latest Video on WDTN.com

Don't Miss

Interactive Radar

More As Seen on 2 NEWS