Skydiving, tailgating event announced by Dillon Events Team

DAYTON, Ohio (WDTN) — The Dillin Events Team has designed a new event for the summer featuring a drive-in, tailgate atmosphere with a skydiving performance.

The Freedom Tour 2020 will begin July 31 at several locations across the Dayton region:

July 31, Clark Co. Fairgrounds – Tickets on sale July 3

Aug. 22, West Carrollton – Tickets on sale July 3

Sept. 6, North Pointe, West Chester – Tickets on sale July 10

Additional dates and locations will be announced in the coming weeks. Proceeds from all locations on the tour will benefit local charities, according to organizers.

For information and to purchase tickets go to www.thefreedomtour2020.com.