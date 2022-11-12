Close Thanks for signing up! Watch for us in your inbox.

DAYTON, Ohio (WDTN) – Makeena Grosh, a sixth-grade student at Great Rivers Connections Academy was on a mission to create an event to interact with veterans and active duty members of the military.

Makeena was bullied a lot, so she started Club 456 about a year ago in hopes of making new friends.

Club 456 is filled with fourth, fifth and sixth graders, including Grosh, along with other volunteers. The group rallied together to host a five branches Q&A session at the Huber Heights Branch of Dayton Metro Library for the members of the military.

Grosh said this event would not be made possible without the active duty and veterans who served our country.

“My great grandpa, grandpa Owens, he served in the Army. My grandpa Bobby, he served in the Navy and my uncle who served in Iraq and the Army — they scarified so much for me and my family,” Grosh said.

She thanks the volunteers and her family for helping her put the event together.

“This has been hard for me, but it has been a big blessing, I have a best friend in the world. My grandma and I run this club and all of our volunteers have really made this possible.”