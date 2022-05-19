HAMILTON, Ohio (WDTN) — 10-year-old Caroline and 7-year-old Greta Menninger were thrilled to receive a phone call from the White House inviting their family to come see President Biden during his visit to Hamilton earlier this month.

The girls shared that they had written letters to the White House previously, which is how they were contacted to attend the private event held at United Performance Metals in Butler County.

While there, they were given the once-in-a-lifetime opportunity to meet President Biden before he gave his speech.

Caroline said that he spoke to them about his own grandchildren and how much he loves them, and he gave the girls M&M’s candies.

Greta said that she was able to share some of her ideas with him, including her suggestion to add more trains in Ohio cities to make traveling to see family easier.

Their mother, Lindsey Menninger, said that she appreciates how open the president was to everything her daughters had to say.

“It’s always nice to know that you are being heard,” she said.

The girls agreed that meeting the president was an unforgettable experience.