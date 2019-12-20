Sidney Salvation Army needs bell ringers to reach Christmas goal

DAYTON, Ohio(WDTN) – The Salvation Army says every penny of your donation counts to their red kettles count.

“It dictates us even being able to function or operate with the lights on and things as little as that are affected by our kettle,” said Katie Mayes, pastor and Salvation Army lieutenant.

This year, the Sidney Shelby County Salvation Army is experiencing a shortage of bell ringers. That translates into a loss in donation numbers.

“We’re behind about $30,000 right now and it’s mainly because we’re having a shortage of volunteers to actually ring the bell and get the kettles out there,” said Mayes.

Time is running out to reach their $60,000 goal. The last day of bell ringing is Tuesday.

The salvation army is trying new tactics like allowing people to donate through their smart phones. However, the red kettles are still their signature fundraiser.

They are asking the public to sign up for several unclaimed volunteer spots. Mayes says the sign up is fairly simple and you can be approved within hours. No prior experience is required.

“You just have to have the Christmas spirit. You can stand or sit out there,” Mayes said.

Click here if you’d like to sign up as a bell ringer.

