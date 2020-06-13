SIDNEY, Ohio (Sidney Daily News) – A motorcyclist was was flown by CareFlight to a nearby hospital after being seriously injured in an accident Friday afternoon.
The Sidney and Lockington Fire Departments worked to rescue the man after a pickup truck pulling a trailer pulled into the motorcycles path as he came over a blind hill on Millcreek Road.
The Shelby County Sheriff’s Office is still investigating the accident.
Follow Us on Facebook, Twitter and Instagram for all the latest news, weather and sports.
- CareFlight called following Piqua crash
- Man arrested after high-speed pursuit in Greenville
- Council considers outdoor seating for downtown Sidney businesses
- Sidney biker taken by Careflight
- Caravan for Unity plans 2 weekend events