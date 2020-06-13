Sidney biker taken by Careflight

by: Luke Gronneberg | Sidney Daily News

Posted: / Updated:

Photo provided by Luke Gronneberg | Sidney Daily News

SIDNEY, Ohio (Sidney Daily News) – A motorcyclist was was flown by CareFlight to a nearby hospital after being seriously injured in an accident Friday afternoon.

The Sidney and Lockington Fire Departments worked to rescue the man after a pickup truck pulling a trailer pulled into the motorcycles path as he came over a blind hill on Millcreek Road.

The Shelby County Sheriff’s Office is still investigating the accident.

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved.

