CANTON, Ohio (WJW) — Stark County Sheriff’s Department is asking for the public’s help in searching for a missing 18-year-old.

The teen named Daniel Horvath was last seen on Moulin Ave. in Alliance.

Horvath reportedly has autism and the sheriff’s office said they are quite “concerned for his safety.”

Anyone who has information regarding Horvath’s whereabouts is asked to call 1-866-693-9171. Anyone who spots Horvath should call 911 immediately, the sheriff’s office said.