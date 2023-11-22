CENTERVILLE, Ohio (WDTN) — The city and council of Centerville are being sued by several groups.

Court documents list Sheetz, developer Skilken Gold and Hemmert Far Hills Properties LLC as the appellants. The appellants filed an administrative appeal in Montgomery County Common Pleas Court against the city of Centerville, along with the council.

In the suit, the appellants are appealing the decision of Centerville’s Planning Commission Case P-2022-00220, made by Centerville. The decision denied the convenience store company to create a new location at 6318 Far Hills Avenue, the current site of Elsa’s Mexican Restaurant.

The appellants claim in the lawsuit that Centerville “incorrectly reversed the approval.”

On Oct. 23, the plans for the proposed Sheetz location were thought to have ended at the Centerville City Council meeting. Centerville Mayor Brooks Compton read a statement during the meeting, seemingly acknowledging the prior approval, but made it known the decision was reversed.

“The Planning Commission’s August 29, 2023, decision should be and hereby is reversed and the Applicant’s Major Site Plan application is denied as it is not consistent with the use and character of surrounding properties,” said Compton.

Documents show the appellants are wanting the court to “reverse, vacate, and modify the Decision of Centerville, and/or remand the cause back to Centerville with instructions to enter orders, adjudications, or decisions.” The appellants are hoping to have the appeal conducted in their favor.

2 NEWS reached out to the city and Sheetz for comment. We have not yet heard back from either.

