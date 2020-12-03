Sheds, barn destroyed in fire that spanned two properties

Two sheds and a barn were destroyed in a fire overnight in Clayton. (Bear Everett/WDTN News)

CLAYTON, Ohio (WDTN) — Two sheds and a barn were destroyed in a fire late Wednesday night.

The fire spanned two properties on East Salem Street near Clinton Street in Clayton just before midnight. It was reported after the glow from the flames woke up a neighbor, who then called 911.

The fire chief from Clayton Fire Department said it started in a barn on one property before extending and catching a pair of nearby sheds on fire as well.

Departments from Englewood, Union, Brookville, Philipsburg, Lewisburg, and West Milton also responded.

No one was hurt and no animals were inside the structures.

Officials said an investigator will be out later this week to determine the cause of the fire.