SANTA PAULA, Calif. (WJW) — Sharon Osbourne was reportedly taken to the hospital Friday night for what is being called a “medical emergency.”

TMZ was the first to report the news, saying sources confirmed to them Osbourne had been filming a TV show at Glen Tavern Inn in southern California at the time.

Emergency responders reportedly arrived at the scene around 6:30 p.m. and took the 70-year-old to Santa Paula Hospital. Osbourne’s condition is not known, TMZ said.

LOS ANGELES – MARCH 5: Sharon Osbourne, host of the CBS series, THE TALK, airing weekdays 2:00-3:00 PM, PT on the CBS Television Network. (Photo by Sonja Flemming/CBS via Getty Images)

Osbourne has previously battled colon cancer and has taken care of her rock star husband Ozzy Osbourne in recent years, after he’s been diagnosed with Parkinson’s disease.