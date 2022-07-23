MIAMISBURG, Ohio (WDTN) — Big Chicken, NBA Legend Shaquille O’Neal’s upcoming craft casual chicken restaurant, will be hosting a job fair for hourly and management positions.

Founded by Hall of Famer Shaquille O’Neal, three fast-casual chicken restaurant locations will be opening in Dayton in August.

Current Big Chicken franchisees Steve Christensen and Reid Richards have partnered with Ohio restauranter Mike Craddick, bringing three Big Chicken locations to the Miami Valley. On top of Big Chicken, Christensen and Richards have a history with the Five Guys franchise as well as the Another Broken Egg Cafe franchise.

The restaurant will be located at Austin Landing, 10655 Innovative Drive.

This will be the first of three Dayton-area locations by Ohio restaurateur Mike Craddick and first in the Midwest.

There are currently Big Chicken locations in Los Angeles, Las Vegas, Seattle, New York, and other areas. This deal in Ohio is part of Big Chicken’s expansion to nine other states.

Interested candidates should bring their resumes, work cards and be prepared to complete an application and possible interview on-site.

Big Chicken features crispy chicken sandwiches, mac n’ cheese and hand-crafted ice cream shakes. According to Big Chicken, each menu item offers customers a look inside the life and personality of O’Neal.

For more information on Big Chicken, click here.