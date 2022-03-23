A storm system across the central part of the country has brought two straight days of severe weather. Monday, there were multiple tornado reports in Texas, and on Tuesday, tornadoes ripped through parts of Louisiana, including New Orleans. This system brought rainy conditions to the Miami Valley on Tuesday.

This storm will continue to impact us, but Wednesday’s set up is a bit different than what we saw on Tuesday. As a warm front lifts north of the area, we will be in the “warm sector” of the storm by afternoon. We expect a greater chance of thunderstorms developing, and we even have a severe weather threat. The northern Miami Valley has a Slight risk for severe storms (a 2 on a scale of 1-5), and the southern counties in a Marginal risk (a 1 on a scale of 1-5).



All forms of severe weather are possible, including damaging wind in excess of 60 mph, large hail to an inch in diameter, and even tornadoes across the region. The threat looks greatest between 1pm and 6pm Wednesday.



Any sunshine that peeks through the clouds this afternoon will help destabilize the atmosphere to fuel thunderstorm development. It’s definitely a day to stay weather aware. Keep your phone charged, and make sure you have the Storm Team 2 Weather App, which can alert you as severe weather moves in. You can download that here.