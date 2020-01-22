Sen. Brown pressures DOT for bus safety changes

DAYTON, OHIO (WDTN) – John Betts lost his son 13 years ago when the bus carrying his son’s Bluffton University baseball team crashed.

“I promised the players that something good out of this horrific motorcoach crash that killed seven and permanently injured many many more,” said Betts.

Betts worked with law makers to pass legislation to increase safety on buses.

Sen. Sherrod Brown, (D) Ohio said, “Their sons death saved other lives because our laws required seatbelts, stronger seating system, anti-ejection glaze windows,” said Brown.

Betts says eight years after the bill’s passage, not all portions of the bill are being implemented. Watching more Ohiaons die in motorcoach crashed is gut-wrenching for his family.

“For my wife and I, this lack of full implementation of the bill has made us feel empty and disappointed,” said Betts.

After the crash in Pennsylvania that killed 9-year-old Jaremy Vasquez from Dayton, Sen. Brown is once again demanding change.

“D.O.T needs to stop dragging its feet. Stop putting citizens and other passengers at risk. One of the most important jobs for the Department of Transportation is making sure that Ohioans are safe on the road,” said Sen. Brown.

For the Betts family the pressure is about keeping a promise to the Bluffton crash survivors. Betts knows upgrades to buses are costly but its not an excuse he’s willing to accept.

“You are costing me business? I don’t care,” he said.