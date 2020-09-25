Sen. Brown announces grant to improve water infrastructure in Centerville

Sen. Sherrod Brown announces more than $2.5 million grant to improve water infrastructure in Centerville

CENTERVILLE, Ohio (WDTN) – Senator Sherrod Brown announced Friday morning a more than $2.5 million grant for water infrastructure improvement in Centerville and Rio Grande. The U.S. Department of Agriculture’s Water & Waste Disposal Loan & Grant Program awarded the funds to the Village of Rio Grande to improve its 84-year-old wastewater system, which also serves Centerville residents.

“Strong water and sewer infrastructure is critical to Ohio communities’ ability to be economically competitive,” Brown said. “This funding will improve access to safe and clean water for residents of Rio Grande and Centerville. I will continue to advocate for resources so that Ohioans in small and rural communities have equal access to clean water and economic opportunity.”

USDA’s Rural Development program provides loans and grants to help expand economic opportunities and create jobs in rural areas by supporting infrastructure improvements, business development, housing, community facilities such as schools, public safety and health care, and high-speed internet access in rural areas.

