DAYTON, Oh. (WDTN) — A map from ODOT indicates both ramps from I-75 to State Route 4 are closed after a semi-truck and a vehicle reportedly were involved in a head-on crash Wednesday morning.

Montgomery County Regional Dispatch said the crash happened at the end of the ramp to SR-4 north from I-75 south just before 6 a.m.

Medics have been requested but it’s unknown if anyone was injured at this time.