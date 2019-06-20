Semi fire shuts down I-70 westbound near Brookville

BROOKVILLE, Ohio (WDTN) — A semi fire caused major traffic issues on I-70 Thursday morning.

The fire started around 6:20 a.m. Thursday in the westbound lanes of I-70, near Brookville.

All lanes of I-70 westbound near Arlington Road were shut down due to the semi fire. The Ohio State Highway Patrol says the left lane reopened around 6:50 a.m. Thursday.

The semi driver tells 2 NEWS he heard a boom while driving on I-70. When he pulled over and got out to check, he saw flames coming from the trailer of his semi.

The driver says he tried to put the fire out himself, but it got worse. He detached the trailer, which was heavily damaged by the fire.

The driver says he is not sure what was inside the trailer, because it was loaded the night before.

No one was injured.

