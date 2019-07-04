Semi and dump truck destroyed by fire in Dayton

Crews battle a semi and dump truck fire on W. Stewart St. in Dayton on Thursday, July 4, 2019. (Photo: Darren King)

DAYTON, Ohio (WDTN) — A dump truck and semi were destroyed by fire in Dayton early Thursday.

The fire started just before 5 a.m. on W. Stewart Street, near Wisconsin Boulevard.

Fire officials say someone called to report the fire in a parking lot near a warehouse.

When crews arrived, they found the dump truck and the cab of a semi covered in flames.

The first crews on the scene called for back up and had to run a long hose to get water on the fire.

Crews were able to knock down the fire, but both vehicles were destroyed.

No one was injured.

Authorities have not released a cause of the fire.

Police shut down W. Stewart Street from Wisconsin Boulevard to the railroad tracks as crews battled the fire. The road reopened just before 7 a.m. Thursday.

