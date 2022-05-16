UNION CITY, Ohio (WDTN) – The Darke County Sheriff’s Office is seeking assistance locating two juvenile females.

Left to right: Marissa Portemont and Celicia Ramirez

16-year-old Marissa Portemont and 14-year-old Celicia Ramirez were last seen on Sunday, May 15 at 10 p.m. in the Union City area. They may also be in Portland, Indiana.

Marissa is described as 5-foot-3 and weighs 130 pounds, last seen wearing a pink tank top and jeans. Celicia is 5-foot-2 and weighs 92 pounds, last seen wearing a white tank top and jeans.

If you know the whereabouts of Marissa and Celicia, you can contact the Darke County Sheriff’s Office at (937)-548-3399. Tips can be made anonymously.