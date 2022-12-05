Close Thanks for signing up! Watch for us in your inbox.

DAYTON, Ohio (WDTN) —Scene 75 in Dayton is celebrating its annual “Breakfast with Santa” event next weekend.

The entertainment company is inviting families for a Christmas themed breakfast buffet where families can meet Santa and then play on the rides and attractions afterwards.

The event makes for a memorable Christmas event for kids of all ages because they get a chance to play in the one of the country’s largest indoor entertainment centers right after telling Santa what they want under the tree this year, according to a release.

Breakfast with Santa is set to take place on Saturday, Dec. 17 from 9:00 a.m. to 11:00 a.m. at all Scene75 locations including the Dayton location, 6196 Poe Avenue.

Tickets can be purchased online here.

Participants can choose from tickets that just include breakfast or packages that bundle game play as well, the release states. Children 2 and under are free.