Rwandan refugees help with tornado relief despite high temps

DAYTON, Ohio (WDTN)- While the sun beats down on the Miami Valley, volunteers continue their hard work to help tornado impacted families. In Northridge, they’re doing work on the first home you see when you enter the neighborhood.

“We needed to rebuild and we needed to make sure that we restored the community,” Wayne Botkin, pastor at Mosaic Church, said.

Pastor Botkin has the help of a unique group of volunteers. All the kids helping him are Rwandan refugees now living in Ohio.

“God sent people from all around the world to help this area. So, that’s kinda neat and unique about this work crew,” Botkin said.

The teenage volunteers were scraping walls and painting to restore the home’s exterior.

“It feels good when you do it even though you don’t get paid or anything. It’s coming out of our heart,” said Natasha Kaza, one of the volunteers.

The volunteers don’t mind the sun.

“It’s for the community. It’s out of the kindness of our own hearts. We drink lots of water,” said another volunteer, Thomas Lange.

They group took several steps to stay healthy in the heat. Starting early, lots of breaks and water are key.

“We got so much water from the blast center. All the water that was collected going to residents, as well as workers, we still got,” said Botkin.

The biggest cool down will come at the end of the day for the volunteers. They had an evening at the pool planned.

While temperatures continue to rise, the volunteers are committed to be around to help for the long haul.

“That’s right. We’re here to see it through,” Botkin said.

