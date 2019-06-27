RTA bus driver honored for heroic acts during tornado outbreak

DAYTON, Ohio(WDTN)- RTA bus driver, David Dancer will be honored by RTA with their “Be the One” award. RTA said he would be distinguished for his commitment to RTA’s core value of safety during the tornado outbreak on Memorial Day.

Cameras caught strong winds whipping around the northwest hub as a tornado approached.

“It was very chaotic that night. I honestly didn’t know what was going to happen,” Dancer said.

Dancer said he was driving to RTA’s northwest hub when he got a tornado warning on his phone. He immediately called his mother who was in West Milton.

“Once the lightning lit up the sky, I saw the tornado out in the distance and that’s when I ran in to help and started evacuating,” Dancer said.

RTA bus cameras were recording as Dancer went from one bus to another telling people to get off and get into the hub. Video also shows passengers running for cover. He estimates he helped up to 30 people in total run for cover

“I was worried about all my passengers, all the passengers in the transit center and all the other drivers,” Dancer said.

Dancer drives routes down some of the hardest hit areas. His own grandmother lost her home.



He’s driven for RTA for two years and showed during his evacuation efforts what he enjoys most about this job.

“I enjoy customer interaction and being able to help when I can. That night they needed help the most.”

