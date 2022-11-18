K. Alyse Rettich (Photo from the office of Gov. Mike DeWine)

DAYTON, Ohio (WDTN) – Ohio Governor Mike DeWine appointed K. Alyse Rettich to the Miamisburg Municipal Court.

Rettich is from Miamisburg and is the daughter of the late Miamisburg Municipal Court Judge Robert Rettich, III, according to the Miamisburg Courts website. K. Alyse will fill her father’s position and take office on Monday, Dec. 5.

According to a release, Rettich is a graduate from the University of Dayton, where she received a master of business administration from the University of Dayton School of Business, plus a law degree. She also received a bachelor of science in business administration from the Indiana Institute of Technology.

In her history, Rettich has been in positions such as:

Law Clerk at the Montgomery County Common Pleas Court

A position at Casper & Casper LLC., Attorneys at Law

Assistant Prosecuting Attorney in Montgomery County

Associate Attorney at Freund, Freeze & Arnold

K. Alyse is a member of multiple associations like the Ohio State Bar Association, Dayton Bar Association and the Ohio Women’s Bar Association.

She is also a member of the Ohio State Supreme Court-Lawyer to Lawyer Mentor Program and has served for the Miami Valley Judicial Salute as a volunteer.

Rettich will have to run for election in 2023 to try and keep her seat.