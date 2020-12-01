Rescheduled NFL game on WDTN moves 2 NEWS to 3 p.m. Wednesday

DAYTON, Ohio (WDTN) – Due to the rescheduled NFL football game Wednesday your 2 NEWS lineup is changing.

The NFL has scheduled the Baltimore Ravens-Pittsburg Steelers game for 3:40 p.m. Wednesday on NBC. This means First at 4, Five on 2 and 2 NEWS at 6 will not be shown Wednesday, Dec 2. 2 NEWS will air a special 30- minute edition of 2 NEWS at 3 p.m. Wednesday right before the NFL Pregame Show on WDTN at 3:30 p.m.

This is the third time the Ravens-Steelers game, originally scheduled for Thanksgiving night, has been moved. Originally slated to be played on Thanksgiving night, it was postponed until Sunday and then moved a second time to Tuesday.

The NFL moved the game for a third time to allow extra COVID-19 testing results and to allow training time for Ravens players.

