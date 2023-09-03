HARRISON TOWNSHIP, Ohio (WDTN) — A two-vehicle crash reportedly turned into a shooting in Harrison Township on Sunday.

According to Montgomery County Regional Dispatch, dispatchers received a call at 2:10 p.m. to respond to the intersection of Needmore Road and Webster Street. Two vehicles were reportedly involved.

Dispatch tells 2 NEWS the incident started as a two-vehicle crash. An individual in one of the vehicles shot into the other vehicle. At least one person is dead, dispatch confirmed.

The suspect fled the scene, according to dispatch.