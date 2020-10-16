OBJ remains at home after Browns players test negative for coronavirus

Top Stories

by: fox8webcentral

Posted: / Updated:

(Watch a portion of head coach Kevin Stefanski’s media availability from Thursday in the video player above)

CLEVELAND (WJW) — All Cleveland Browns players tested negative for coronavirus, the team said on Friday.

Odell Beckham Jr. was sent home from practice Thursday with an illness.

He remains at home on Friday. The star wide receiver needs two consecutive negative PCR results separated by 24 hours to return to the team’s practice facility, per NFL protocol.

This news comes after the Indianapolis Colts said Friday that several individuals within their organization have tested positive for the coronavirus, days after playing the Browns.

FOLLOW MORE HEADLINES ON FOX8.COM:

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

More from 2 Sports

Latest Video on WDTN.com

Don't Miss

Interactive Radar

More As Seen on 2 NEWS