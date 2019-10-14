Rep. Turner introduces bill to keep guns away from domestic abusers

DAYTON, Ohio (WDTN) – Experts at the YWCA say a woman is five times more likely to be killed when a gun is present in a home where domestic violence is happening.

Finding solutions to the issue can be tough when guns are a polarizing issue.

“One thing that we found is that when you talk about this intersection with intimate partner violence, it’s really a place where people can really come together and recognize that women should be safe in their homes,” said Sarah Wolf-Knight, the grants and advocacy manager at YWCA.

YWCA is applauding the introduction of HR4600. The bill introduced to congress last week, aims to keep domestic violence abusers from buying guns. Congressman Mike Turner introduced the bill along with a Congresswoman Kathleen Rice from New York.

Turner visited the YWCA earlier this year. It was at that meeting that representatives at YWCA spoke with the congressman about the danger guns pose in an already violent relationship.

“We’re so happy to see that he had done a little bit of research and listened to some of the things we had told him,” Wolf-Knight said.

HR4600 encourages states to submit domestic violence records to the federal background check system. It would make participating states eligible for grant money to improve domestic violence reporting.

“Ensuring that the background check system that we have is filled with the most accurate and complete information possible is a wonderful way to start keeping guns out of the hands of domestic violence abusers,” Wolf-Knight said.

Rep. Turner said the bill will improve also improve criminal history and mental health cases reporting. In a statement turner says “We continue to hear the same story after each mass shooting: there were warning signs that the shooter should not have had access to a firearm. The mass shooter in Dayton passed a background check. We need to do more to prevent these tragedies.”

The work isn’t over, Wolf-Knight said the YWCA is now working with Governor Mike DeWine on his comprehensive gun legislation.

