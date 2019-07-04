Rep. Justin Amash leaves Republican party

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. (WOOD) — Rep. Justin Amash said he is leaving the Republican Party and will continue to serve as an Independent.

Amash, now in his fifth term, made the announcement in an op-ed he wrote for the Washington Post published Thursday.

He says our politics are in a “partisan death spiral,” calling on American — right, left or centrist — to join him in rejecting partisan loyalties.

In June, Amash resigned from the House Freedom Caucus after he became the only Republican to call for the impeachment of President Donald Trump.

