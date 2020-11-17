Rare winter warnings in the Miami Valley

Miami Valley (WDTN) – A winter weather advisory is issued when the forecast calls for at least three inches of snow for Dayton.

Over the last 20 years, the winter weather advisory is issued the most. In Dayton, only three years failed to accumulate at least three inches of snow in a day, 2012, 2016, and 2020. In 2000 there were five days with more than three inches of snow between midnight and 11:59 p.m.

A winter storm warning will be issued for at least six inches of snow.

This doesn’t happen as often as you think. Since 2000 there was just one day with snow accumulation more than six inches in Dayton.

Snow Accumulation Date 11.5″ Dec. 12, 2004 10.3″ Mar. 3, 2008 7.0″ Dec. 26, 2012 6.1″ Dec. 6, 2013 6.1″ Jan. 12, 2019

An ice storm warning is rare with only three events accumulating more than a quarter of an inch in the Miami Valley since 2000.

Ice Accumulation Date 0.30″ in Eaton Feb. 22, 2013 0.25″ in Maria Stein Dec. 16, 2016 0.37″ in Dayton Nov. 15, 2018

The Miami Valley has only seen one blizzard in the last 20 years. Dayton picked up a combined daily total of 13.1 inches. A blizzard must have visibility reduced to a quarter of a mile for at least three hours due to falling or blowing snow. Frequent wind gusts during the time are at least 35 mph.

A new warning was added for the 2018/2019 season. A snow squall warning will be issued for a quick burst of heavy snow with high wind. Travel will be extremely dangerous due to whiteout conditions and slick roadways.

The National Weather Service said if temperatures were lower we would have seen a snow squall on Sunday when the cold front moved through the Miami Valley.