Public Health to distribute free face masks Thursday

DAYTON, Ohio (WDTN) – Public Health – Dayton & Montgomery County (Public Health) said it will provide free face masks to those in need at the following over the next two weeks.

Face masks will be provided while supplies last and only one mask per person will be allowed.

Distribution will be at the following locations beginning Thursday:

Thursday, August 6, 2020 from 11:00 am to 2:00 pm

Dayton Metro Library – Northwest Branch 2410 Philadelphia Dr, Dayton, OH 45406

Friday, August 14, 2020 from 1:00 pm to 4:00 pm

St. Luke Missionary Baptist Church 2262 N Gettysburg Ave, Dayton, OH 45406

St. Luke Missionary Baptist Church 2262 N Gettysburg Ave, Dayton, OH 45406

Monday, August 17, 2020 from 9:00 am to 12:00 pm

Mt. Olive Baptist Church 502 Pontiac Ave, Dayton, OH 45417

Mt. Olive Baptist Church 502 Pontiac Ave, Dayton, OH 45417

Monday, August 24, 2020 from 10:00 am to 1:00 pm

St. Paul United Methodist Church 101 Huffman Ave, Dayton, OH 45403

St. Paul United Methodist Church 101 Huffman Ave, Dayton, OH 45403

Health officials said cloth face coverings are most likely to reduce the spread of COVID-19 when they are widely used by people in public settings. The spread of COVID-19 can be reduced when cloth face coverings are used along with other preventive measures, including social distancing, frequent handwashing, and cleaning and disinfecting frequently touched surfaces.

According the Public Health, COVID-19 spreads mainly from person to person through respiratory droplets produced when an infected person coughs, sneezes, talks, or raises their voice (e.g., while shouting, chanting, or singing). These droplets can land in the mouths or noses of people who are nearby or possibly be inhaled into the lungs. Recent studies show that a significant portion of individuals with COVID-19 lack symptoms and that even those who eventually develop symptoms can transmit the virus to others before showing symptoms.

To reduce the spread of COVID-19, Public Health recommends that people wear cloth face coverings in public settings when around people outside of their household, especially when other social distancing measures are difficult to maintain.

Wearing a cloth face covering will help protect people around you, including those at a higher risk of severe illness from COVID-19 and workers who frequently come into close contact with other people, such as when in stores and restaurants.

For questions call the COVID-19 information line at (937) 225-6217.