Public Health to announce vaccine plans for Montgomery County Thursday

DAYTON, Ohio (WDTN) – Public Health Dayton & Montgomery County is expected to announce plans in Montgomery County for the Phase 1B rollout of the COVID-19 vaccine, which will begin with those individuals 80 years and older. That phase is scheduled to begin the week of January 18, 2021.



Health officials said it is important to note that there is no public pre-registration or waiting list for vaccine being distributed by Public Health – Dayton & Montgomery County at this time.

WDTN.com will stream this news conference live here when it begins at 4 p.m. Thursday.