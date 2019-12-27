Progress continues in Trotwood seven months after Memorial Day storms

TROTWOOD, Ohio (WDTN) – It’s now December looking at some homes in Trotwood, it could easily be the day after the Memorial Day storms.

“It’s looking better but it’s going to take time,” said Luther Chattman, a resident of Trotwood.

It’s now been seven months since the Memorial Day tornadoes.

“I was able to stay in my home but I had a new roof put on and siding,” he said.

Many of his neighbors weren’t as lucky.

“All it did was took some shingles off the house, then you have a house across the street, it was destroyed,” Chattman said.

For seven months he’s heard the nonstop sound of construction. Contractors working on everything from walls and roofs to pavement are the norm now.

“As I go through now, I see the works being done and I see new roofs coming on the houses. I see citizens doing the work. I stop and talk with them and they’re excited to get into their home,” said Trotwood Mayor Mary McDonald.

Even so, there are still hurdles for many families in her city.

“We still see a number of our citizens still being challenged by contractor and some of the work that needs to be done to get them back in their homes,” McDonald said.

Recovery will be a long-term issue but she’s proud of how much everyone has pulled together.

“It’s the kind of year that really causes people to come together and truly all of Montgomery County has come together,” she said.

Neighbors like chattman hope its a kind of year they’ll never have again.

“I hope I never have to go through this again,” Chattman said.

Like us on Facebook, follow us on Twitter and Instagram for all the latest news, weather and sports.