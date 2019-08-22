Prints being made of viral Oregon District artwork

DAYTON, Ohio (WDTN) – The artwork of the Oregon District that went viral after the mass shooting that killed nine people and injured 27 others is having a limited number of prints made of it.

Only 100 prints are being made of Maggie Reckers’ sketch of the Oregon District. They will be sold for $100 each with the goal to raise $10,000. The money raised will go towards helping fund a public art memorial in honor of those lost in the shooting.

The prints will be released Sunday to the public at Heart Mercantile and Brim on Fifth. If there are any leftover after Sunday, some will be transferred to the Gem City Catfe.

Reckers enlisted the help of another local artist, Amy Powell, to make the prints.

“For me, it’s about a sense of community and coming together when we have difficult things occur,” said Powell.

