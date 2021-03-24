Prepare for tornadoes by finding a safe place to shelter

A bathroom was the only room left standing from a home in Miami County after the Memorial Day Tornado Outbreak in 2019.

Brandon Peloquin is the Warning Coordination, Meteorologist at the National Weather Service in Wilmington. He was a part of the storm damage survey team after Memorial Day.

“That was very difficult too because I had a job to do along with the other members of the team to document the damage,” Peloquin said, “but there was an emotional component because there was so much damage and it affected so many people.”

The Miami County home was in the path of an EF-3 Tornado. Peloquin said meteorologist Andy Haztos took a picture of the bathroom while he was surveying the damage.

“That’s actually where two people were at and took cover during that tornado,” Peloquin said. “They got out not only alive but avoided significant injuries as well.”

There was a state-wide tornado drill Wednesday morning as part of Severe Weather Awareness Week.

“It’s always a great opportunity for schools businesses even individual homes to talk about what to do with the tornado warning is issued and we really emphasize that need to have a plan,” Peloquin said.

A plan to find a place that will keep you safe like the two people in Miami County.

“If it can’t be in a basement or somewhere underground you want to find that interior room on the lowest level,” Peloquin said, “essentially putting as many walls as you can between yourself and the outside.”

He also suggested having multiple ways to receive warnings issued by the National Weather Service.

A NOAA weather radio is one really good way it’s a relatively inexpensive investment,” Peloquin said. “It’s one of those ways that will wake up in the middle of the night when the tornado warning is issued.”

The Storm Team 2 Weather App has customizable alerts you can program to receive watches and warnings from the National Weather Service anywhere you travel.