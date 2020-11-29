First accumulating snow of the 2020 season

The National Weather Service issued a Winter Weather Advisory for the Miami Valley from 7 a.m. Monday morning to 7 a.m. Tuesday morning.

Rain will move south to north across the region early Monday morning. You can expect rain from midnight – 6 a.m. Temperatures will begin to drop as a cold front moves through the region from the NE to the SW. This will drop temperatures both aloft and at the surface. Snow will start to mix in after 6 a.m.

Temperatures as the surface will be above freezing most of the day. This should help keep surface temperatures on the roads in the upper 30s. This will limit some accumulation. At first we will see more accumulation on the grass than the streets. Wind will be gusty 20-30 mph.

Visibility will drop with blowing snow. The snow will be scattered to isolated in the evening. Use caution during the evening commute.

The surface temperature will be 32 degrees by 7 p.m. Monday evening. Low will be in the 20s with scattered snow Tuesday morning. Slick spots are expected on bridges and overpasses. Any liquid on the streets may freeze overnight.

There will be more rain and moisture available for our eastern counites. Snow fall totals will be 3-5 inches for these counties. Most in the Miami Valley will see 1-3 inches. Some isolated areas may see 5-6 inches. Overall travel impacts will be limited, but the transitions to snow will impact the Monday morning commute. Scattered snow showers will continue through the evening commute on Monday. Freezing temperatures will make the Tuesday morning commute slick.