DAYTON, Ohio (WDTN) — Several roads in the Dayton area will be closed due to outdoor events happening this weekend.

Monument Avenue, Patterson Boulevard, Jefferson Street, Saint Claire Street and First Street will be closed due to the Summer Music Series at RiverScape from 1 p.m. to 11 p.m. on Friday and Saturday.

Third Street, Main Street and Ludlow Street will be closed from 5 p.m. to 10 p.m. on Friday and 9 a.m. to 6 p.m. on Saturday for the Dayton Pride Fest.

Saint Claire Street to Third Street will be closed from 10:30 a.m. to 12:30 p.m. or until the parade ends.

In addition, there will be rolling road closures affecting Monument Avenue, Water Street and Webster Street for the safety of the runners during the Dayton Beer 5K on Saturday.