Preble Shawnee Schools close after social media threat

Preble Shawnee Local School District Board of Education members voted to close West Elkton Intermediate School and house fifth and sixth grade students at the district’s Junior and Senior High facility during a special meeting held Thursday, July 2.

CAMDEN, Ohio (WDTN) – Preble Shawnee Schools closed early Tuesday after a threat on social media.

The district posted a message on its Facebook page sating students were being dismissed at 11:30.

“In cooperation with the Preble County Sheriff Department, Preble Shawnee Schools will begin dismissing for the day at 11:30 a.m. We will begin with car drivers, then buses for grades 7-12, and finally our grades PK-6. While law enforcement and district officials are still investigating the origin of the social media threat, it was determined that it is safe to release our students to their families and homes. All activities along with PM Preschool are cancelled for the remainder of the day.” Preble Shawnee Schools

No additional information is available at this time. 2 NEWS is working to learn more and will keep you updated when more information is available.