(WJW) – The Powerball jackpot hit $527 million ahead of Wednesday’s drawing.

The jackpot has a cash value of $284 million.

Monday’s winning numbers were: 12, 31, 47, 58, 60 with Powerball: 23.

The Mega Millions jackpot is at $31 million after someone won the $1.35 billion jackpot on January 13. The next Mega Millions drawing is Tuesday at 11 p.m.

Wednesday night at 11 p.m. is your next chance to win the Powerball jackpot. Powerball drawings are held every Monday, Wednesday and Saturday.

