DAYTON, Ohio (WDTN) — A man was shot and taken to Miami Valley Hospital after a shooting involving police Thursday morning.

The incident happened just after 4 a.m. on Wayne Avenue. Police tape surrounded an area near Esther Price.

Regional Dispatch said an officer called for assistance and a man was shot. It’s unclear what led up to the shooting, but no officers were injured.

