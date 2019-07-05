Police stress citizens avoid celebratory gunfire on Independence Day

DAYTON, Ohio (WDTN) – Police are encouraging precaution on how citizens approach reporting and handling gunfire during Fourth of July celebrations.

A recurring trend across the country is to celebrate the Independence Day holiday by firing weapons into the air instead of the typical fireworks, bottle rockets, or sparklers. Police are warning citizens that aimlessly firing weapons into the air is dangerous for anyone in the surrounding areas and that whatever bullets are fired will eventually come down with potentially lethal force.

Firing stray bullets into the air is discouraged in all areas but is especially dangerous in densely populated areas such as neighborhoods, city blocks, or community gatherings.

Police also stated that there is a dramatic increase in the number of gunshots being reported due to the large number of explosions, pops, and bursts of loud noise going off throughout the holiday.

Why are people participating in celebratory gunfire?

Police believe that several factors lead to people participating in this behavior.

Many citizens may be unaware of the dangers associated with celebratory gunfire. The U.S. Consumer Products Safety Commission tracks the injuries and fatalities involved with fireworks each year but does not track celebratory gunshot injuries. Therefore, there is little data on exactly how many incidents occur each year.

As early as the 1920’s, Major General Julian Hatcher began studying military weapons and ballistics for the U.S. Military. While studying gun fire and falling bullets, he found that .30 caliber rounds can reach terminal velocities of 300 feet per second as they fall.

Injuries are often serious and there have been multiple deaths in recent years. A study by the U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention found that 80% of victims injured by believed celebratory gunfire sustained injuries to the head, foot, and shoulder.

Officers want citizens to know it is as simple as “what goes up, must come down.”

“Bullets don’t have eyes,” said Major Matt Haines of the Montgomery County Sheriff’s Office. “Even if people are shooting into the ground it can ricochet. It doesn’t make sense, people should refrain from it.”

Police also said that the limited availability and legal limitations of firework use in the area also leads to people substituting gunfire for fireworks.

“In the state of Ohio they still have not legalized fireworks,” said Major Haines. “Until the Ohio legislature changes it, if you’re buying fireworks somewhere and signing a piece of paper saying you’re taking it out of state or buying them in another state and bringing them here , you’re going to be committing a misdemeanor and it’s something you can go to jail for.”

What should citizens do if they believe they hear gunfire?

During the Fourth of July, police departments nationwide see an increase in reported gunshots.

Police do not want to discourage people from reporting concerns but also want citizens to exercise good judgement and common sense.

“We do get an influx of calls,” said Major Haines. “Because of that our Regional Dispatch Center has to upstaff because of all the phone calls that we get. People need to use common sense to decide. If you can’t tell then certainly give us a call and deputies will try to find out what happened.”

Deputies will be responding to calls and patrolling communities throughout the holiday. They stressed that the number of calls is dramatically increased on the holiday and they will be taking the necessary measures to address each call.

Citizens are also encouraged to use the non-emergency number to report excess noise, fireworks, or other non-lethal situations.

“If you can’t tell for sure based on the noise alone,” said Major Haines, “take a peek out your window. However, if you see someone shooting a firearm, that’s a situation where you need to call 911. If it’s just fireworks or if you’re not sure then call the non-emergency number.”

More information can be found at the Dayton Police Department’s website.

For non-emergencies, questions, or concerns please contact Dayton Police using 937-333-COPS (2677).

