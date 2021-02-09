Police: Child and vehicle found after Columbus Amber Alert

COLUMBUS (WCMH) — Columbus police say a child and vehicle reported missing Tuesday morning have been found.

Police say the vehicle and child were found in the area of North Ohio Avenue and Hildreth Avenue. That’s more than 11 miles from where the child was taken. The child is being taken to Nationwide Children’s Hospital for precautionary reasons.

According to Columbus police, the 4-month-old was in the back of a maroon 2008 Acura MDX with Ohio plates that was stolen from Tamarack Circle, Tuesday morning.

Police are on scene searching for a stolen vehicle with a 4 month old inside. An Amber alert has been issued describing the car: It’s a maroon Acura MDX with the license plates of JBF763. @nbc4i pic.twitter.com/yMQFpfHSeq — Kenya Ramirez (@KenyaNBC4) February 9, 2021

There is no suspect information at this time.

Police ask anyone with information to call 911 or 1-877-262-3764.

