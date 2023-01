Close Thanks for signing up! Watch for us in your inbox.

DAYTON, Ohio (WDTN) — Authorities have confirmed that a shooting was reported in Springfield Thursday night.

Clark County Dispatch confirmed that the shooting occurred at approximately 9 p.m. near the intersection of Kenton Street and Burt Street. Bullet casings were reportedly found on the ground.

It is unknown whether anyone was injured in the shooting.

STAY WITH 2 NEWS AS THIS STORY DEVELOPS.