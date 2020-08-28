Police looking for man wanted for burglaries in Miami County

MIAMI COUNTY, Ohio (WDTN) — Two local law enforcement agencies are looking for a man wanted for multiple thefts and burglaries in Troy.

In a Facebook post, the Miami County Sheriff’s Office says Michael Cartonia is wanted in connection to thefts and burglaries in the area. Authorities say he is considered armed and dangerous. Cartonia is homeless and is likely staying in the Troy area.

According to our partners at Miami Valley Today, a warrant was issued for Cartonia’s arrest on Aug. 14 by Troy Police. He is wanted for second-degree, fourth-degree, and fifth-degree felony burglary charges from an incident that occurred in Troy on Aug. 11. Cartonia was released from prison in April 2020 and is currently on post-release control.

To provide an anonymous tip, contact Miami Valley Crime Stoppers at 937-222-STOP.

