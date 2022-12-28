Close Thanks for signing up! Watch for us in your inbox.

DAYTON, Ohio (WDTN) — A woman is dead after being hit by a pick-up truck in Deerfield Township on Tuesday night.

Troopers from the Lebanon Post of the Ohio State Highway Patrol are currently investigating the Dec. 27 crash. It happened on Mason-Montgomery Road near Irwin Simpson Road in Deerfield Township, according to a release from the Ohio State Highway Patrol.

Candice Norton, 36, of Mason, was walking south on Mason-Montgomery Road around 8 p.m. on Tuesday, according to witnesses.

Norton was pronounced dead at the scene. The driver of the vehicle was reportedly not injured.

The crash remains under investigation.