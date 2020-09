JEFFERSON TOWNSHIP, Ohio (WDTN) – Police are investigating after a car flipped on U.S. 35 Route in Jefferson Township early Sunday morning.

Montgomery County Regional Dispatch tells 2 News that a man driving a black Toyota hit a wall on U.S. Route 35 near Infirmary Road just after midnight. The car then flipped on its top. No injuries were reported.

Jefferson Township Police shutdown U.S. Route 35 for a few hours to clean the crash area. The cause of the accident remains under investigation.