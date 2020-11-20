3 juveniles jailed after police chase ends in crash in Harrison Twp.

Top Stories

by:

Posted: / Updated:
11-20 chase ends in crash

Police say the chase of a stolen vehicle with three juveniles inside ended in a crash in Harrison Township Friday. (WDTN Photo/Chris Smith)

MONTGOMERY COUNTY, Ohio (WDTN) – Police say the chase of a stolen vehicle with three juveniles inside ended in a crash in Harrison Township Friday.

Police from several departments pursued a stolen Mercedes-Benz Friday, including the Montgomery County Sheriff’s Office, Dayton Police, Huber Heights Police and the Ohio State Highway Patrol. The chase came to an end near Needmore Road and N. Dixie Drive when the car crashed into a tree.

Police told 2 NEWS two weapons were found in the car. Two juvenile females and one juvenile male inside the vehicle were taken into custody. Emergency medics were called to the scene and checked on the three juveniles, but none were taken to the hospital.

OSHP told 2 NEWS state troopers saw the pursuit on I-70 and assisted from that point. No other details were available. 2 NEWS is working to learn more about this incident and will keep you updated when more information is available.

Grab the FREE WDTN News App from the Apple Store or Google play. Stay up to date with all the local news, weather and sports as well as live newscasts and events as they happen.

news-app-download-apple news-app-download-google-play

Follow Us on Facebook, Twitter and Instagram for all the latest news, weather and sports.

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Election Results
Electoral Vote Map

Latest Video on WDTN.com

Don't Miss

Interactive Radar

More As Seen on 2 NEWS