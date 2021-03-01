Police: 6-year-old killed, dumped in Ohio River

MIDDLETOWN — A 6-year-old boy was killed and dumped in the Ohio River, according to Middletown Police.

Police said James Hutchinson was reported missing by his mother on Sunday. But when questioned further, the mother and her boyfriend said the child was killed in Preble County a few days prior.

The child’s body was reportedly then brought back to Middletown, where the two live, and put into the Ohio River.

Police say they are working with trained searchers in an attempt to recover the boy’s body, but the river is very high and treacherous so they are not disclosing the exact location.

They also say they are working closely with the Preble County Sheriff’s Office as well as the prosecutors from Butler and Preble counties.

Hutchinson’s mother is facing charges of murder, abuse of a corpse, and tampering with evidence.

Her boyfriend is being charged with abuse of a corpse and tampering with evidence.

There are two other children in the household and they have been removed from the home.